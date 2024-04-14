Telangana: New norms soon for Rs 500 bonus for paddy

Hyderabad: Reiterating that the Congress government is committed to fulfilling all its promises made during the Assembly elections, State IT and Industry minister D Sridhar Babu has said that guidelines are being prepared for the implementation of Rs.500 per quintal bonus to paddy farmers.

Speaking to the media here on Saturday, theMinister assured that the State government would purchase every grain of paddy which is being produced in Telangana and farmers need not worry about their produce. He alleged that both BJP and BRS parties were trying to throw mud at the State government on the issue of paddy procurement.The opposition parties are indulging in cheap tactics in a bid to get benefitted in the Parliament elections.

Sridhar Babu said that both BRS and BJP are not competent to face the Congress in elections in Telangana and exuded confidence that Congress will win 12 seats in Lok Sabha elections. “The investigation into the phone-tapping case is in progress. Those involved in the episode will be punished,” Sridhar Babu said, also condemning the allegations of KT Rama Rao who stated that the phone calls of Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka and Ministers are being tapped. The Congress government would not encourage such culture, he said.