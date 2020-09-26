Telangana: 10 crest gates of Nagarjuna Sagar dam lifted

Telangana: Due to the heavy inflows from the upstream and incessant rains across the state, the officials have lifted 10 crest gates of Nagarjuna Sagar dam for about five-feet on Saturday releasing the water to the downstream.

The water-level of the Nagarjuna Sagar project has reached 589.30 ft as against the full storage level 590 ft. Even as the capacity of the project touched 309.05 tmc of the total capacity of 312.05 tmc.



The officials alerted the people residing in the villages along the catchment areas of the Krishna and Musi rivers. They also directed the fishermen not to venture into the reservoir for fish hunting.

#WATCH Telangana: 10 crest gates of Nagarjuna Sagar Dam in Nalgonda District opened by five feet each today. pic.twitter.com/FpWs90fJSu — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2020



Meanwhile, the Chief Secretary of the state Somesh Kumar alerted the district collectors in the view of heavy rains. He said that no leaves or permissions for public holidays will be given until the rains subside. He also instructed them to provide regular updates on the rains to the control room.

