Telangana: No minimum qualifying marks for getting shortlisted for group -1

Hyderabad: Telangana State Public Service Commission on Monday announced that there will be no minimum qualifying marks for the Group-I preliminary examination, which was conducted across Telangana on Sunday, for getting shortlisted to Group-Mains.

According to TSPSC, the preliminary examination is only a screening test. Earlier candidates were shortlisted in a 1:50 ratio based on the marks irrespective of the category.

The State government has issued a Government Order (GO Ms. No 55 on April 25, 2022), as per which the number of candidates to be admitted to the written (main examination) would be 50 times to the total number of vacancies available in each multi-zone duly following category wise rule of reservation," said a senior officer.