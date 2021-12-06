Telangana: No salary for TSCAB employees if not vaccinated

Telangana State Cooperative Apex Bank (TSCAB) has decided not to give salaries to the employees if there are not vaccinated. The authorities said that salaries will be given even if the single dose of vaccine is taken. The decision will come into effect from December 4, 2021.

The bank further added that the new regulation will be effective at all the branches of TSCAB including the headquarters, TSCAB managing director Dr Nethi Muralidhar said.

He continued that the employees should produce their vaccination certificate to their respective departments. He also made it clear that salary of December month will be credited only when the vaccination certificate is produced. "If any employee failed to get the vaccine, the reasons concerned should be listed out in a report by December 15," he said.