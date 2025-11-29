Telangana: Nominations for first phase of sarpanch elections to end today

The first phase of nomination filing for the upcoming Gram Panchayat elections is set to close on Saturday, with authorities preparing for a thorough scrutiny process on Sunday. Following the scrutiny, which is expected to conclude by 5 pm, a valid list of candidates will be released.

Candidates whose nominations are rejected will have the opportunity to appeal the decision made by the Returning Officer. Appeals can be lodged either at the Revenue Divisional office or the Sub Collector’s office the day after the scrutiny process.

Meanwhile, many nominations for Sarpanch and Ward Member positions have faced rejection due to incomplete information, missing documents, and lack of comprehensive details. This highlights the importance of a meticulous nomination scrutiny process in ensuring a smooth electoral procedure.