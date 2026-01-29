‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Season 2 trailer creates anticipation

Marvel Television has officially unveiled a gripping new trailer and striking key art for the much-awaited second season of Daredevil: Born Again, one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most intense street-level dramas. The series is set to stream exclusively on JioHotstar, with Season 2 premiering on March 25. Indian audiences can watch the show in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Spanning eight high-voltage episodes, the new season promises a darker and more emotionally charged narrative, where survival, resistance, and redemption take center stage. As tensions rise, the fight for the soul of New York City becomes the driving force of the story.

Created by Dario Scardapane along with Chris Ord and Matt Corman, the series once again brings Charlie Cox back as Matt Murdock, the blind lawyer by day and masked vigilante Daredevil by night. Vincent D’Onofrio reprises his iconic role as Wilson Fisk, whose rise to power takes a dangerous turn this season. The returning cast includes Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa Fisk, Wilson Bethel as Benjamin Poindexter, also known as Bullseye, and Margarita Levieva as Heather Glenn.

Season 2 also features the much-anticipated return of Krysten Ritter as Jessica Jones, much to the delight of fans. Adding intrigue, Matthew Lillard joins the cast as the enigmatic Mr. Charles.

In the new season, Mayor Wilson Fisk tightens his control over New York while launching a relentless hunt for Daredevil. Forced to operate from the shadows, Matt Murdock must fight back to dismantle the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and reclaim his city, setting the stage for a brutal and emotional showdown.