Telangana: Notification issued.for election of Deputy Chairman for council

The notification for the election of the Deputy Chairman of the Legislative Council has been issued. According to notification nominations will be accepted till 11th of this month.



The election of the Deputy Chairman will be conducted in the council on February 12 on Sunday.

MLC Banda Prakash Mudhiraj has been finalized as the candidate for Deputy Chairman post. It is known that Banda Prakash took oath as MLC in November 2021. Gutta Sukhender Reddy is continuing as Chairman.