Telangana: Now, ASHA workers to get maternity leave with pay

Hyderabad: The ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activists) workers in the State will now be entitled to maternity leave with pay, bringing them in line with other women employees.

This decision was made during a monthly review of the department chaired by the Health Minister here on Monday, where he acknowledged the crucial role played by ASHAs and Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs) in delivering quality medical services to the people at the grassroots level. He recalled that the ASHAs were paid the highest salaries for their dedicated work. Since the formation of Telangana, significant improvements were made, with wages being increased threefold. Presently, ASHAs receive a monthly salary of Rs 9,750, while their counterparts in states governed by BJP and Congress receive only Rs 4000 to 5,000. Health Minister Harish Rao directed Health Secretary SAM Rizvi and Family Welfare Commissioner Shweta Mahanthi to conduct a comprehensive study on the implementation of maternity leave with pay for ASHAs and second ANMs.

The findings of the study are expected to be presented in a detailed report, underlining the government's commitment to recognise and safeguard the well-being of these frontline healthcare workers.

As part of the decennial celebrations, the Telangana Health Day is scheduled to be held on June 14. The Minister invited everyone to participate in this momentous event and contribute to its success.

Highlighting the ‘remarkable progress’ made in government hospitals, particularly in the domain of deliveries, Harish Rao shared a significant milestone. In April, Telangana's government hospitals achieved a historic record, with 69 per cent of deliveries taking place within their premises. This marks a substantial increase compared to the 30 percent reported in 2014. Sangareddy, Narayanpet, Medak, and Jogulamba Gadwal districts received special commendation for their outstanding performance, boasting delivery rates ranging from 81 to 87 per cent.