Telangana now has 3,35,27,925 voters

Hyderabad: The final rolls have been released for all 119 Assembly Constituencies across the State. The total number of electors includes 3,35,12,053 general electors, comprising 1,66,41,489 males, 1,68,67,735 females, and 2,829 individuals of the third gender.

In addition, 15,872 service electors bring the total to 3,35,27,925. Among these, there are 5,45,026 young electors aged 18 to 19, 2,22,091 senior electors aged 85 and above, 3.591 overseas electors, and 5,26,993 persons with disabilities (PwD).

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Telangana, C Sudharshan Reddy, announced the final publication of the electoral roll for the Special Summary Revision (SSR) 2025, with January 1, 2025, as the qualifying date. The CEO informed that during the claims and objections period held from October 29 to November 28, 2024, a total of 2,19,610 inclusions and 1,17,932 deletions were recorded.

Comparing SSR-2024 with SSR-2025, the total number of electors increased by 4,90,318, rising from 3,30,21,735 to 3,35,12,053. Similarly, the number of polling stations grew by 551, reaching 35,907, while polling locations increased by 678, now totaling 20,034.

The constituency-wise electoral rolls have been made available on the official CEO Telangana website, https://ceotelangana.nic.in. Newly enrolled voters and those with approved Form-8 applications will receive their EPIC cards free of cost, delivered to their doorstep via post.

Continuous updation of the electoral rolls is ongoing. Citizens can apply for new enrollments, corrections, or deletions through the prescribed forms: Form-6 for new enrolment, Form-6A for overseas electors, Form-6B for voluntary Aadhaar details, Form-7 for deletions, and Form-8 for corrections or modifications. Applications can be submitted online at https://voters.eci.gov.in or via the Voter Helpline Mobile

App (VHA).

For assistance, citizens may contact the toll-free helpline number 1950 or approach their Booth Level Officers (BLOs), Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs), or Electoral Registration Officers (EROs).

The CEO emphasised that those turning 18 by subsequent qualifying dates— April 1, July 1, or October 1—are also eligible to apply for enrollment.