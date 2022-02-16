Telangana, only state to give 24-hour free power supply to agri sector: KTR

Telangana is the only state to provide 24-hour free power supply to the agricultural sector in the state, said Municipal Administration and Urban Development minister KT Rama Rao.



"Earlier, the farmers were provided with only six-hour free power supply and that too they were given in three phases for two hours," he said.



The minister on Wednesday held ground breaking ceremony for the construction of Siddhapur reservoir along with the speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy at Warni mandal of Banswada constituency.



Addressing the public gathering, the minister lauded the speaker Pocharam for having a complete understanding of the problems in Banswada area and said that area will also developed as a tourism spot. "Roads have already been developed in the constituency at a cost of Rs 300 crore and a gurukul school has been opened in each mandal. The CM also sanctioned Rs 100 crore for Banswada and the appearance of the town has been changed with those funds," the minister said.



Before the ground breaking ceremony, KT Rama Rao along with the speaker examined the blood donation camp organized in the view of the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's birthday.