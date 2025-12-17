Telangana Panchayat Elections: Assumption of Office Delayed to December 22

The assumption of office for newly elected Sarpanches and ward members following the Telangana Gram Panchayat elections has been postponed to December 22. Originally scheduled for December 20, the change was made in response to requests from public representatives seeking a more auspicious date, as December 20 was deemed unsuitable for ceremonies.

The Panchayat Raj department has confirmed the new date, with all elected officials set to assume their roles across the state on the same day.

Polling for the three-phase Panchayat elections concluded today, with approximately 53 lakh voters participating in the third phase, which saw election activities taking place in 3,752 Gram Panchayats and 28,410 wards. Polling ended around 1 PM, with vote counting commencing shortly after at 2 PM. Results are anticipated to be announced by the evening.

The newly elected Sarpanches and ward members will take their oaths of office during their first meeting on December 22. The oath reads: "I, ---- (name of the winner) ----, being the Sarpanch/Member of the Gram Panchayat, do solemnly affirm/swear in the name of God that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the Constitution of India as by law established, and that I will faithfully and conscientiously discharge the duty upon which I am about to enter."