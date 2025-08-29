Telangana Para Athletes Selected for World Championships

Mahabubnagar: Telangana has earned a moment of immense pride as two of its shining para athletes have secured their place in the Indian contingent for the World Para Athletics Championships, scheduled to be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi, from September 27 to October 5.

Sharing the news with Hans India on Friday, Dr. Shekhar, President of the Para Athletics Association of Telangana and a native of Mahabubnagar, said it is a historic moment for the state as athletes from Telangana have been recognised at the global level. Both the athletes, hailing from Warangal district, will represent India in their respective categories.

While Jivanji Deepti will compete in the Women’s 400 metres (T20 category), Akira Nandan will test his strength in the Men’s 400 metres (T35/38 category). Their participation is expected to boost Telangana’s presence in international para sports and inspire many differently-abled youngsters to pursue athletics.

Expressing delight over their selection, Dr. Shekhar said, “This is indeed a proud achievement for Telangana. We are confident that our champions will shine at the world stage, bringing glory not just to the state but to the entire nation. Their journey will stand as an inspiration for future athletes who dream of competing at the highest level.”

The selection has been widely welcomed across the sporting fraternity, with many describing it as a milestone achievement for Telangana’s para sports movement. Officials, coaches, and sports enthusiasts believe this recognition will further strengthen the state’s commitment to nurturing talent among para athletes.

As Telangana eagerly awaits their performance in New Delhi, all eyes will be on Deepti, as he has already been a bronze medal winner in Paralympics held last year and Nandan is also expected to bag a medal in the upcoming World Para Athletics Championships.