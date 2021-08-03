Telangana: Plea to extend government aid to staff of recognised schools

Hyderabad: As the State government's financial assistance of Rs 2,000 and 25kg rice a month to private teachers was not received since last month, the Telangana Recognised Schools Management Association (TRSMA) has requested the government to provide it till the institutions get started physically.

The government had announced the assistance to the working staff of private institutions, as a humanitarian gesture, since the pandemic had hit many badly in the State.

Y Shekar Rao, TRSMA president, on Monday appealed the government to extend the aid to the association members since private teachers were not finding opportunities in other sectors, because of the pandemic.

He said thousands of families were dependent on the relief provided by the government. Hence, the Educational department should extend the assistance to the staff of the recognised institutions.