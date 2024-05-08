Telangana: PM Modi to campaign in Vemulawada in a while

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit various cities in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in support of BJP and alliance candidates in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. His packed schedule includes public meetings, roadshows, and campaign events.

PM Modi will visit Sri Rajarajeswara Swamy temple in Vemulawada in a while followed by participating in a public meeting in support of Karimnagar MP candidate Bandi Sanjay. He will then head to Warangal to attend the Orugallu Jana Sabha in Lakshmipur.

After his engagements in Telangana, PM Modi will fly to Tirupati Airport and then to Rajampet for a campaign event in support of BJP's MP candidate Kiran Kumar Reddy. He will address a large public meeting organized by TDP, Janasena, and BJP leaders.

In Andhra Pradesh, PM Modi will participate in a roadshow in Vijayawada, where heavy police presence has been arranged to ensure security. The police have set up a red zone in the city and declared a no-flying zone for two kilometers on both sides of the road where the roadshow will take place.

PM Modi's visit is expected to draw large crowds, and the police have deployed a significant number of personnel to maintain law and order during the events. After his visit to Vijayawada, PM Modi will return to Delhi from Gannavaram Airport.