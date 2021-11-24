Telangana police ad on child marriages draws flak from Vishwa Hindu Parishad

Hyderabad: A recent advertisement by the Telangana police in a vernacular daily advocating the cause of girls' education and calling for prevention of child marriages was taken bitterly several Hindu outfits and also the Telangana unit of Vishwa Hindu Parishad.

The advertisement which read, 'Pusthela thadu kadu...Pusthakala thodunivvandi' (Not marriage, give the company of books) and 'Adapillalanu Chadividdam-Balya vivahalu Nirodiddam' (Let us educate girls and prevent child marriages) invited the wrath of VHP and other Hindu outfits who demanded resignation of Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali and also an apology stating that the said advertisement was biased and had religious connotations.

Speaking to The Hans India, the official spokesperson of Telangana unit of VHP, Ravinuthala Sasidhar said, "We welcome the spirit of the Telangana police to create awareness on girls education and prevention of child marriages. But the advertisement conveys the message as if it is an exclusive problem relating to Hindu girls and Hindu society only."

"Secondly, the Pusthelu or Mangalasutram, the auspicious thread tied to the woman's neck in every Hindu marriage, has a profound meaning and is considered sacred in Hindu tradition. In no way, even remotely, it is connected to child marriage. How come the Telangana police and the women safety wing functioning under the State government are so insensitive and careless while issuing such advertisements?" he sought to know.

"The advertisement is nothing less than Hinduphobic and an insult to Hindu women and Hindu marriage tradition," he said, suggesting the police higher-ups to be more sensible while issuing such advertisements in the name of creating awareness.

"The taking-for-granted attitude with exclusive Hindu slants and issuing of such advertisements only paint a bad picture of Hindus. Child marriages is a malady and it is happening in all religions. Attributing it only to Hindu religion is unacceptable," he said.











