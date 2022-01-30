Telangana: Police Command Control Center in Hyderabad to be inaugurated in February

The Police Command Control Center is all set for launch in the month of February. The building, which will be available in February, was recently inspected by Hyderabad City Police Commissioner CV Anand. Police are preparing to carry out nuclear surveillance through this upcoming command and control center. The authorities have begun preparations for this. It is against this backdrop that CP CV Anand has already asked the people to give a name to this command control building complex.

It is learnt Police Command Control Center is another milestone in Hyderabad. Meanwhile, CV Anand inspected the building works and revealed that the main command control would be inaugurated by the chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in the month of February. Against this backdrop, the CP asked the R and B officials to complete the work soon.

The command center building covers an area of ​​1,12,077 square kilometers. Every inch of Telangana is now within 360 degrees of police radar. If this building becomes available whatever happens in any corner of the state will be discovered in a matter of moments. The Construction of this building started at an estimated cost of Rs. 350 crore and later another Rs. 200 crore was allotted.