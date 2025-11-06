Telangana: Police deny permission to BJP leader's campaign meeting

The police have denied permission for a campaign meeting led by BJP leader and Union Minister Bandi Sanjay in Borabanda, which was organised to support their candidate Lankala Deepak Reddy in the Jubilee Hills by-election. The meeting was scheduled to take place this evening.

Members of the BJP are expressing their outrage at what they perceive as interference from the authorities, claiming that the Congress party is conspiring against them by obstructing their campaign efforts.

BJP election in-charge Dharma Rao raised questions about the contradictory actions of the police, noting that permission had initially been granted before being suddenly cancelled. Rao maintained that the meeting would proceed in Borabanda as planned, urging BJP supporters to gather in large numbers. He called upon the Election Commission to ensure a fair and impartial process, asserting that it is the duty of the police to facilitate Bandi Sanjay's campaign without any disruptions.