Telangana power demand at all-time high in Rabi

Hyderabad: The power utilities in Telangana have achieved a record demand of 14017 MW this year, especially during the start of Yasangi and Rabi season, in view of increase in ground water levels and optimum utilisation of power by the farming community.

It may be mentioned here that the peak demand of 14160 MW was met during the previous Rabi season on March 29 last year and now, the power demand has crossed the 14000 MW mark in the month of December itself (as compared to 10,935 MW in December, 2021).

While appreciating the commendable work of the power sector, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao directed the chairman and managing director of Transmission Corporation of Telangana Limited (TS-TRANSCO) and Telangana State Power Generation Corporation Limited (TS-GENCO) D Prabhakar Rao to gear up the power utilities to meet the expected demand of 15,500 MW during the peak of Yasangi (khariff) season in March,2023 as the ground water levels have increased and cultivation being wide spread across the State.

In view of the huge increase in demand, Prabhakar Rao, said that efforts are being put to provide adequate and reliable power to the farming sector throughout the State. It was noticed that some of the farmers were utilising auto-starters even when power requirement is unavailable. Hence, it was appealed to the farming community not to utilise the auto starters when not required, to avoid wastage of water and to energy.

Distribution Engineers were instructed to continuously monitor and provide reliable power supply to farmers and also to ensure the non-utilisation of auto starters when not required, for efficient utilization of water and power by entire farming community.