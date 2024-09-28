Telangana promotes nature tourism on World Tourism Day

Hyderabad: Marking World Tourism Day, Telangana Forest Development Corporation Chairman Podem Veeraiah released a brochure related to the Bird Walk and standard operating procedures for schools and colleges at the Botanical Gardens in Kondapur on Friday.

Veeraiah emphasized that Telangana boasts many significant locations, including wild forests, with several suitable areas identified for development as nature tourism sites. The brochures aim to help tourists identify birds visiting the botanical garden and provide guidelines for educational visits by schools and colleges focusing on plant studies.