Telangana public director hints at COVID-19 third wave in state

Telangana public health director Dr G Srinivas Rao hinted at COVID-19 third wave in the state as the cases are on rise. "The state has been witnessing a constant rise for the past few days and so too the Omicron which is a sign of third wave. Omicron has spread to around 130 countries. The new variant is 30 times more faster than the Delta variant," Srinivas Rao added.



However, he also said that there is no need to panic. "With the lessons learned from the first and second wave, the government and health department is ready fight the third wave. But the people should also follow the precautionary measures like wearing a mask, sanitising hands and maintaining physical distance and getting vaccinated to keep the virus at bay," he said.



Dr Srinivas Rao also added that around 90 per cent of people infected with Omicron have no symptoms and also suggested the people who found symptoms should go to the nearest health care centre.



He also asked the people to take measures during the New Year celebrations as the third wave is expected after Sankranti.