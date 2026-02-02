Telangana receives a big zero yet again, says Kavitha

Hyderabad: Telangana Jagruthi President K Kavitha on Sunday condemned the BJP-led Union Government for ‘once again delivering a big zero to Telangana’ in the Union Budget for the 12th consecutive year.

Kavitha said that the BJP has made it a practice over the last 12 years to systematically deny Telangana its rightful share. Kavitha expressed serious concerns alleging continued discrimination against Telangana in the Union Budget. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi repeatedly speaks of ‘cooperative federalism’, the Centre’s actions reflect the exact opposite, she said. She pointed out that crucial funds due to Telangana for various development projects, including statutory assurances made under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, remain indefinitely pending.