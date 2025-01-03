Telangana receives LEAPS 2024 ‘Achievers Award’ from Government of India for excellence in the Logistics sector

DPIIT, Government of India released the 2024 edition of the Logistics Ease Across Different States (LEADS) report and presented the Logistics Excellence, Advancements and Performance Shield (LEAPS) 2024 awards to States and industry players for achieving excellence in the logistics sector at a special event organised at Bharat Mandpam in New Delhi on Friday, 3 Jan 2025.

Telangana once again bagged the ‘Achievers Award’ for its logistics performance among land locked states. The award was received by Dr Vishnu Reddy, Spl Secretary (Industries) and Director (Logistics) from Union Minister for Commerce and Industries, Shri Piyush Goyal at the special ceremony.

LEADS is an annual exercise by DPIIT to promote logistics efficiency among different Indian states in the spirit of competition and cooperative federalism. Telangana continues to be a top performer in logistics excellence, showcasing a well-rounded approach to logistic infrastructure development, technological integration, capacity building and strategic policymaking.

With its proactive government and industry-friendly policies, the state has positioned itself as a logistics hub, contributing significantly to the nation’s economy and supply chain efficiency.

A key driver of Telangana’s success is its robust infrastructure. Hyderabad, the state’s capital, serves as a pivotal logistics center, equipped with a state-of-the-art international airport, extensive road networks, and access to multiple industrial corridors.

The state government’s ambitious projects like Regional Ring Road (RRR) and Radial roads connecting outer ring road (ORR) and RRR, new green filed expressways and development of dry ports and logistics parks, will provide all round connectivity and further enhance the state’s cargo-handling capabilities, catering to both domestic and international markets.

Technology plays a vital role in Telangana’s logistics ecosystem. The state has adopted advanced tools like IoT, AI, and blockchain to optimize supply chain operations, enhance real-time tracking, and reduce transit times. Initiatives such as the Telangana Logistics Policy aim to streamline operations by reducing procedural bottlenecks and improving last-mile connectivity.

State government has also emphasized training and capacity building in the logistics sector. The School of Logistics and E-Commerce was the first school to be operationalised under the Young India Skills University offering industry driven skilling programmes. In green logistics as well as in encouraging women in logistics, Telangana stands out as an undisputed leader.

By fostering seamless connectivity and leveraging technological advancements, Telangana continues to set benchmarks, cementing its position as a leader in India’s logistics sector.