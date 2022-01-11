Telangana records 1,825 Covid cases; 1 death

Hyderabad: Telangana reported 1,825 new cases of Covid on Monday, after conducting a total of 70,697 tests. It witnessed one death on the same day. With this, the number of active cases reached 14,995. The State saw 4,043 deaths due to Covid so far.

According to the Health department media bulletin, of the total 1,825, as many as 1,042 were recorded in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits. While Medchal-Malkajgiri saw 201 cases, Ranga Reddy district detected 147 on the day.