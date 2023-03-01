Telangana registers power demand of 14,794 megawatts

Hyderabad: The Telangana State has registered a new record in power consumption on Tuesday. The peak power demand of 14,794 megawatts was reported in the State as against the 12,966 MW recorded on the corresponding date last year.

TRANSCO and GENCO chairman and Managing Director D Prabhakar Rao said that this was the highest peak demand witnessed in the State since the formation of Telangana. There is likely to be more demand for power consumption in the coming days in the summer. It is expected that the power demand will go up to 1600 MW in the peak hours.

He said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao already assured to spend Rs 1500 crore for power purchase with an aim to supply quality power to the consumers and farmers. The official said that the state was struggling to supply power due to the delay in the commissioning of first unit in the NTPC which is supposed to start power generation in November last year.