Telangana: Religious hatred is dangerous to society, says CM KCR

Chief Minister KCR laid the foundation stone for the Hare Krishna Heritage Tower, which is being built with the help of the state government and the donation of Sri Krishna Go Sevamandali at Kokapet, Hyderabad. On this ocassion, KCR slammed at the religious politics stating that it is not good for society



KCR said that it is a great thing to donate food through Hare Krishna Foundation Akshaya Patra. He said that even the rich in Hyderabad are eating Rs.5 meals and praised Hare Krishna Foundation for providing many services during Corona.



The chief minister revealed that Hyderabad is developing rapidly and said that the construction of Hare Krishna temple in the city is a good development and announced that Rs.25 crores will be given for the construction of the temple. He said that the Yadadri temple was built wonderfully and developing Vemulawada and Kondagattu temples.