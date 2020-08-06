X
X
Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Telangana reports 2,092 coronavirus positive cases, 13 deaths in single day

Telangana reports 2,092 coronavirus positive cases, 13 deaths in single day
x

Coronavirus Update in Telangana

Highlights

Hyderabad district reported 535 cases out of the total 2,092 cases in Telangana

Telangana on Thursday reported 2,092 coronavirus positive cases totalling the number of confirmed cases to 73,050. Meanwhile, the death toll touched 589 with 13 new deaths in the last 24 hours.

Out of the total cases, GHMC reported 535 cases, 126 from Medchal, 169 from Rangareddy, 128 from Warangal Urban, 101 from Sangareddy, 91 from Nizamabad. In the last 24 hours, the government tested 21,346 samples out of which 2,092 turned positive and the reports of 1,550 are awaited.

As many as 1,289 persons have been discharged from the hospital pushing the recoveries to 52, 103. Currently, there are 20,358 active cases out of which 13,793 are under home/institutional isolation.

The positive cases are reported from Rajanna Sircilla (84), Jogulamba-Gadwal (72), Khammam (64), Peddapalli (54), Nalgonda (52), Mahbubnagar (48), Mancherial (43), Bhadradri-Kothagudem (36), Wanaparthy (34), Suryapet (34), Kamareddy (28), Jagtial (28), Mulugu (27), Nirmal (25), Warangal Rural (24), Nagarkurnool (22), Jayashankar-Bhupalapally (21), Medak (18), Adilabad (17), Mahabubabad (16), Yadadri-Bhongir (12), Vikarabad (9), Narayanpet (6).

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories
X
X