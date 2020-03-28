Telangana reports first COVID-19 death, total cases 65

Telangana has reported its first COVID-19 death on Saturday as a 74-year-old man died in Khairatabad.

Health Minister Eatala Rajender said that the death of the elderly man occurred due to COVID-19. The man admitted to the hospital a few days ago due to illness and died while undergoing treatment. However, his reports which arrived after his death has confirmed that he was dead due to the COVID-19, he added.

On Saturday, the state has reported six positive cases taking the total count to 65. All the six people belong to the same family, the minister said.