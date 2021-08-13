Telangana: Revanth Reddy demands pattas for Podu lands by September 17

Nampally: TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Thursday demanded Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to distribute pattas related to Podu lands to tribals of the State before September 17. He also demanded release of Rs 10 lakh to all eligible Dalits and tribal families.

Reddy wrote an open letter to the CM, condemning the arrest of tribal women from Khammam district. In his letter, he alleged that the KCR government had not fulfilled even a single promise made to Dalits and tribals of the State. He charged the government with snatching the rights of the two communities.

Reddy said the CM had not fulfilled his promises like making a Dalit leader CM of State and provision of three acres land, 12 per cent reservations to tribals and allocation of Rs 10,000 crore in the budget.

The TPCC president alleged that the government was behaving in a careless and ignorant manner about Dalits and tribals, ever since it came to power in 2014. He demanded the CM to allocate funds to all ITDAs and warned that the party would intensify its agitation against the government if it failed to fulfil the demands.