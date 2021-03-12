Telangana reverberates with 'Om Namasivaya'

Hyderabad: Telangana reverberated with the chanting of 'Om Namasivaya' as devotees across the State thronged Siva temples to worship Lord Siva, the 'destroyer of evil'.

From the break of dawn, serpentine queues were witnessed at various temples across the state. Devotees were seen offering bael leaves, milk and honey by chanting 'Om Namasivaya'. Temples were packed to the brim, as devotees participated in the elaborate rituals that were planned for the day. Devotees, including some VIPs thronged the famous Ramalingeshwara temple atop Keesaragutta and offered prayers.

Leaders of various parties prayed for the victory of their party candidates in the ensuing MLC elections.



Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy offered special prayers at the famous temple in the morning. BJP candidate Ramchander Rao performed special puja at Shivam temple in city. He is contesting from Hyderabad – Rangareddy- Mahbubnagar graduate constituency. GHMC Mayor G Vijayalaxmi attended the special puja conducted at a shiva temple in Banjara Hills area.

Similarly, Finance Minister T Harish Rao inaugurated Edupayala jatara at the famous Vana Durga Bhavani temple at Edupayala in Medak district.

The three-day Maha Sivaratri jatara was launched at Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada. Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy offered 'Pattu Vastrams' (Silk robes) to the temple on behalf of the State Government. A helicopter service was also provided for visitors to have a glimpse of the jatara. The chopper services would be available for three days till March 14. Rs 3,000 will be charged per person for a 7-minute aerial view from Vemulawada temple to Nampalli shrine.

Health Minister E Rajendar and Panchayat Raj Minister E Dayakar Rao performed special puja at famous Shiva temples in their respective districts. TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy visited the Shambhu Lingeshwara temple in Mellachervu in Suryapet.