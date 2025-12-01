Telangana Rising Global Summit: Modi, Rahul Gandhi among key invitees

Hyderabad: TheTelangana government is gearing up to host the prestigious Telangana Rising Global Summit on December 8 and 9 at Bharat Future City, with invitations extended to national and international leaders, policymakers, and industry icons.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will personally invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, and AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge to the landmark event. The summit is envisioned as a platform to showcase Telangana’s growth trajectory, attract global investments, and foster dialogue on innovation, governance, and sustainable development.

A Broad Spectrum of Invitees drawn up with a list of participants, including Union Ministers, Chief Ministers of all states, eminent industrialists, economists, sportspersons, media personalities, diplomats, and experts from diverse fields. State ministers and senior officials will extend invitations befitting the stature of the guests, ensuring wide representation across sectors. To streamline the process, an invitation committee has been constituted under the leadership of Special Chief Secretary Sabyasachi Ghosh. The committee will oversee the entire exercise—from finalising invitees to coordinating their arrival, hospitality, and logistical support. A dedicated website will be launched to manage registrations and provide real-time updates.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will personally monitor the progress through a dashboard system, ensuring transparency and efficiency. “We have already sent invitations to 4,500 representatives from various sectors, of which 1,000 have confirmed their participation,” said Jayesh Ranjan, Special Chief Secretary to the government.

The Telangana Rising Global Summit is expected to serve as a flagship event for the state, positioning Hyderabad and Telangana as hubs of innovation and investment. With Bharat Future City as the venue, the summit will highlight Telangana’s infrastructure capabilities and its readiness to host large-scale international gatherings.

Officials emphasised that the summit will not only showcase Telangana’s achievements but also provide a forum for policy discussions, business collaborations, and cultural exchange. The presence of top national leaders alongside global stakeholders is expected to amplify the state’s visibility on the international stage.

By bringing together political leaders, industry captains, and thought leaders, the summit aims to generate actionable insights and partnerships that can accelerate Telangana’s growth. The government hopes the event will reinforce the state’s image as a progressive, investment-friendly destination, while also promoting inclusive development.