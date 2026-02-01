  1. Home
KCR leaves Erravalli to Nandi nagar for SIT questioning

  • Created On:  1 Feb 2026 1:20 PM IST
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) will question Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) today in connection with the phone tapping case. KCR departed from Erravalli in Siddipet district for Hyderabad, where he was greeted by party workers who showered his vehicle with flowers. He waved to the crowd as he left, accompanied by a large convoy of leaders and activists.

The SIT is scheduled to question KCR at his residence in Nandinagar at 3 pm this afternoon. On Sunday morning, a significant number of BRS supporters gathered at the Erravalli farmhouse. They performed a ritual with pumpkins at the entrance, praying for the removal of the allegations against KCR, while chanting slogans against the state government.

In response to KCR’s questioning, security measures have been heightened in and around Nandinagar. Barricades have been set up, and only family members are permitted entry into his residence.

