Telangana Rising Global Summit: State aims for $3T economy, says Governor Jishnu Dev Varma

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma announced that Telangana aims to evolve into a $3 trillion economy by 2047 during the Telangana Rising Global Summit, which was inaugurated by the Governor and attended by notable figures including Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Union Minister Kishan Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, and film actor Nagarjuna.

At the summit, a digital statue of Telangana Thalli was unveiled, symbolising the state’s progress. In his address, the Governor highlighted various initiatives aimed at empowering women farmers and mentioned the provision of bus management to women's groups as part of the government's efforts.

Governor Dev Varma affirmed the state's commitment to progress, stating, "Telangana is taking rapid steps towards a developed India. Ours is a stable and transparent government, leading in innovations." He further elaborated on the state’s infrastructure development plans, noting significant expansions in airports, railways, and roads, and underscored priority given to various sectors to stimulate growth.