Telangana Rising Global Summit: State aims to become innovation Capital by 2047, says Bhatti Vikaramarka

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka announced ambitious economic targets during the Telangana Rising Global Summit, stating that the objective for 2047 is to elevate Telangana into an innovation capital.

Addressing participants in a session focused on capital increase and productivity, Vikramarka underscored the goal of transforming Telangana's economy, currently valued at approximately $185 billion, into a $3 trillion powerhouse over the next 22 years. This requires an unprecedented growth rate—16 times the current economy—an achievement that he believes no other Indian state, including Gujarat and Karnataka, has accomplished thus far.

Vikramarka emphasised that reaching this landmark cannot be achieved through mere infrastructure development alone, such as constructing more roads and buildings. Instead, he advocated for fundamental changes to economic principles, stressing the importance of enhancing productivity through the integration of capital and innovation.

The session featured key participants, including Professor Prasanna Tantri, who contributed to the vision document, and notable figures such as ISB faculty member Aditya, industrialist Parasuram Pak, and IAS officer Krishna Bhaskar.

Highlighting the transformative potential of emerging technologies such as deep tech, AI, and quantum computing, Vikramarka expressed confidence in Telangana's capability to lead as the innovation capital of Asia. He reinforced that the “Telangana Rising 2047” initiative is not merely a document but a commitment towards the future prosperity of the state.