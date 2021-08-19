  • Menu
Telangana: Rs 100 crore released for crop loan waiver

Agriculture Minister Niranjan Reddy
Agriculture Minister Niranjan Reddy

Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy on Tuesday said that Rs 100.70 crore was released by the government towards crop loan waiver, benefitting 38,050 farmers

Adarshnagar: Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy on Tuesday said that Rs 100.70 crore was released by the government towards crop loan waiver, benefitting 38,050 farmers.

"We are now waiving off Rs 1 lakh loan. This will help farmers to go for crops without any issues."

He said, "Our government is for welfare of farmers, who get Rs 10,000 an acre a year towards the Rythu Bandhu.

KCR is determined to help them to double their income and get benefits."

