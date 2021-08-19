Telangana: Rs 100 crore released for crop loan waiver
Highlights
Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy on Tuesday said that Rs 100.70 crore was released by the government towards crop loan waiver, benefitting 38,050 farmers
Adarshnagar: Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy on Tuesday said that Rs 100.70 crore was released by the government towards crop loan waiver, benefitting 38,050 farmers.
"We are now waiving off Rs 1 lakh loan. This will help farmers to go for crops without any issues."
He said, "Our government is for welfare of farmers, who get Rs 10,000 an acre a year towards the Rythu Bandhu.
KCR is determined to help them to double their income and get benefits."
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story