Telangana: Rs 2,500 cr for Airport Metro

Hyderabad: According priority to the Metro connectivity to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad and extension of Metro services to the Old City, the Telangana government allocated Rs 2,500 crore for Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) in the Budget 2023-2024.

This Metro lane will commence from Raidurg and terminate at the Shamshabad airport covering a distance of 31 km.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao said the government had decided to take up expansion facilities at the airport at a cost of Rs 7,500 crore.

The works have already begun so that it can meet the requirements of passengers even if the air traffic goes up to four crore passengers per year. The expansion works would be completed by June, he said.

The state government would also be developing a solar roof cycle track with a cost of Rs 95 crore on a pilot project basis at Kokapet. "This will become a trendsetter," said Harish Rao.