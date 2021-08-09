Telangana: Rs 500 crore released for Dalit Bandhu programme

The Telangana government on Monday released Rs 500 crore for the newly launched Dalit Bandhu programme.



P Karunakar, vice-chairman and managing director of The Telangana Scheduled Castes Co-operative Development Corporation Limited (TSCCDCL) issued Rs 500 crore cheques to the district Collector of Karimnagar.

The government has allocated Rs 1,200 crore to benefit all the eligible SC families in Huzurabad assembly constituency. Dalit Bandhu programme will also be implemented in other 118 constituencies based on its success. The government will weigh pros and cons of the programme before implementing it in other constituencies.

It is said that the Chief Minister would formally launch the programme in Shalapalli of Huzurabad mandal where the Rythu Bandhu programme was launched in 2018. The CM had already launched the programme in Vasalamarri during his visit to the village on August 4. Later, he also released Rs 10 lakh each to 76 Dalit families in the village.