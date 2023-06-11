Telangana Run on Monday

Hyderabad: Various departments have made large-scale arrangements for the successful conduct of the ‘Telangana Run’ to be held at Necklace Roads at 6 am on Monday as part of the decennial celebration Telangana State.

Around 5,000 runners would participate in the 2K and 4K runs that would start from the ground near Dr BR Ambedkar Statue. State Ministers, MLCs, MLAs, Corporators along with Chief Secretary, DGP and other senior officials of the State Government would participate in this run.

For this run under the auspices of the police department, the employees of the education department, sports, youth services department, IT, municipal and other departments will participate.