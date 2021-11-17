Telangana: Safari ride into Amrabad tiger reserve begins, pricing Rs 4,600 for two

Safari ride and trekking which are a part of tiger stay package in Nallamala Hills began today. The forest department made the bookings open on www.amrabadtigerreserve. Pricing for two people is Rs 4,600.



Tourists can enjoy scenic beauty of green forests, have a glimpse of the various animals that include black bucks, sloth bears, tigers, leopards and others.

The 'Tiger stay package' include cottage stay, educational tour, safari ride, and forest trek up to Umamaheshwaram Temple and food. In the safari ride, the tourists will be taken to Farhabad view point through the forest paths accompanied by the local youth from Chenchu tribe who will explain about the culture of the local tribe and spot the wild animals.