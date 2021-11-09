Telangana: Schedule for MLC election released

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday released schedule for MLC election from nine local authorities' constituencies in Telangana





The election will be held for 12 MLC seats in Telangana for which the notification will be released on November 16. Nominations can be filed from November 16 to 23. Nominations will be scrutinized on November 24. The polling will be held on December 10 and the results will be announced December 14.



The election is necessitated after tenure of MLCs belonging to TRS came to an end. They are Puranam Satish Kumar from Adilabad, Pochampally Srinivas Reddy from Warangal, Tera Chinnapa Reddy from Nalgonda, V Bhoopal Reddy from Medak, K Kavitha from Nizamabad, Balasani Laxminarayana from Khammam, T Bhanuprasad Rao and Naradasu Laxman Rao from Karimnagar, Kasireddy Narayan Reddy and Kuchukulla Damoder Reddy from Mahabubnagar, Patnam Mahender Reddy and Sunkari Raju from Ranga Reddy.

