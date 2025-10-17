Live
Telangana Schools Closed on October 18 | TRSMA Declares Holiday Amid BC Reservation Bandh
Highlights
The Telangana Recognised School Managements’ Association (TRSMA) has declared a holiday for all schools on October 18 following a bandh call demanding 42% BC reservation.
The Telangana Recognised School Managements’ Association (TRSMA) has announced a holiday for all schools on Saturday, October 18.
The decision was made after receiving requests from BC associations and political parties, who have called for a bandh to demand the implementation of 42% reservation for BCs in the State.
The TRSMA has also urged private schools to show their support and cooperation for this collective initiative.
