Telangana Schools Closed on October 18 | TRSMA Declares Holiday Amid BC Reservation Bandh

The Telangana Recognised School Managements’ Association (TRSMA) has declared a holiday for all schools on October 18 following a bandh call demanding 42% BC reservation.

The Telangana Recognised School Managements’ Association (TRSMA) has announced a holiday for all schools on Saturday, October 18.

The decision was made after receiving requests from BC associations and political parties, who have called for a bandh to demand the implementation of 42% reservation for BCs in the State.

The TRSMA has also urged private schools to show their support and cooperation for this collective initiative.

