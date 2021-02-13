Telangana: Schools demand term fees for next year, too

Begumpet: Merely two weeks into the reopening of schools for class 9 and above, the school managements have begun pressurizing the parents to pay the entire fee for the current academic year.

Meanwhile, while the parents were grappling to pay entire fee of the current academic year (2020-21), the school managements were demanding the first term fee for the ensuing academic year (2021-2022) by March 25.

The schools were asking the first term fee of the ensuing academic year after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) recommended the new academic session to begin from April 1.

Speaking to The Hans India, Venkat, a parent said, "The Board has announced to commence the next academic year from April, so all the CBSE schools are demanding first term fee. It is a double whammy for parents who could not pay current year fees due to financial crisis."

P Anjaneyulu, whose son studies in class 9 from a CBSE board said, "The school management is asking to pay next year's first term fee of June to August by March 25. They have warned that if not paid, they will stop the classes for students.

Even though this academic year is yet to complete, the schools are putting extra burden on the parents," he said.