Telangana: Seasonal diseases return to haunt citizens

Hyderabad: Telangana is reeling under seasonal diseases like dengue, malaria, chikungunya, typhoid and diarrhoea. The number of patients suffering with vector-borne and water-borne diseases has been increasing in hospitals in Hyderabad and Nizamabad and a few other districts.

According to officials, dengue cases are increasing gradually. Fever Hospital in Hyderabad has recorded more than 100 dengue cases in July. Osmania Hospital is witnessing an increase in the number of outpatients and in-patients suffering from seasonal diseases. According to hospital managements, three to four dengue cases are being reported daily.

People from districts allege that health officials were not taking precautionary measures like fogging resulting in mosquito menace. They also complain that the municipal authorities were not clearing garbage regularly.

According to health officials, 608 dengue, 508 malaria and nine cases of chikungunya have been reported in the State this year. Speaking to The Hans India, Additional Director Health Dr Amar Singh Naik said, "Gram panchayats and municipalities have been asked to coordinate in organising special drives on sanitation in rural areas. Door-to-door fever surveys have also been taken up across the State."

According to health experts, seasonal elements are very common during the rainy season. They said people too should take up the responsibility and keep surroundings clean. They should desist from dumping garbage in open areas and blaming municipal authorities.

They suggested that people drink boiled water during this season and recommended avoiding junk food which may cause diarrhoea, and other gastric-related diseases. In the wake of the monsoon season, health officials directed DMHOs to conduct door-to-door fever surveys across the State.