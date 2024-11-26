Live
- Telugu Actor Shri Tej Booked for Alleged Cheating and False Promise of Marriage in Live-in Relationship
- Toyota Kirloskar Motor Celebrates 1 Lakh Urban Cruiser Hyryder on Indian Road
- MLS: New York City FC part ways with head coach Nick Cushing
- Delhi CM says Centre cutting AAP voters’ names from rolls, BJP hits back
- Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-II Works to Begin in Old City in January 2025
- Odisha: 668 persons killed in human-elephant conflicts in last three years
- DEFENDER JOURNEYS: TO EMBARK ON ITS THIRD EDITION FROM NOVEMBER 2024
- Participating in Prakriti Parikshan can help build a healthier India: Prataprao Jadhav
- ISRO's Shukrayaan-1 Mission Approved: India’s First Venus Orbiter to Launch in 2028
- Pawan Kalyan urges centre for Railway Infrastructure Development in Pithapuram
Just In
Telangana seeks Centre’s nod for four airports in state
Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday urged the Centre to grant permission for the development of the airport at Warangal and also clear the proposals for airports at three other places in the state.
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday urged the Centre to grant permission for the development of the airport at Warangal and also clear the proposals for airports at three other places in the state.
The Chief Minister met Civil Aviation Minister K. Rammohan Naidu in New Delhi and urged him to expedite the process for the commencement of work on the Mamunur Airport at Warangal, which will be the second airport in Telangana after Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad.
He informed the Aviation Minister that the state government has obtained a no objection certificate (NOC) from GMR, the operator of Hyderabad Airport, to develop Mamunur Airport.
As per the concession agreement between GMR Group and the Ministry of Civil Aviation, no new or existing airport shall be permitted within an aerial distance of 150 km of the Hyderabad Airport.
The Chief Minister also informed the Aviation Minister that Rs 205 crore required for the acquisition of 253 acres of land has been handed over to the Aviation Authority of India (AAI).
He urged Rammohan Naidu to take the necessary steps to give the necessary permissions for the airport work.
Last week, the state government issued an order sanctioning Rs 205 crore for acquiring over 280.3 acres of land.
The Chief Minister also informed Rammohan Naidu that the previously identified land to establish an airport in Bhadradri Kothagudem district was not suitable and hence, 950 acres have been identified in Paloncha as an alternative.
The details of the particular land have been provided to the AAI, the CM said requesting the Union Minister to immediately grant permission for the airport.
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy also brought to the notice of the Union Minister the outcome of the AAI’s pre-feasibility survey which disclosed that the previously identified land in Peddapalli district is not suitable for the construction of an airport. As an alternative, the state government identified 591.24 acres of land at Antargam, and sought the Union Minister’s nod for the establishment of an airport there.
Revanth Reddy also told Rammohan Naidu that the Indian Air Force (IAF) already possessed 369.50 acres of land in Adilabad and an additional 249.82 acres is required for full-scale operations. The state government is ready to acquire the additional land and hand over it to the Aviation Ministry. The CM requested the Union Minister to immediately grant an airport to Adilabad.