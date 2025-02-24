Telangana Seeks Queensland Partnership for AI City and Strategic Initiatives

Telangana is set to reshape the future of Artificial Intelligence with its proposed AI City near Hyderabad, IT and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu told a visiting Queensland delegation on Monday. He invited the Queensland government to invest in this ambitious initiative, highlighting its potential for technological advancement and economic growth.

According to a statement from the Minister’s office, the Queensland delegation, led by Finance, Trade, Employment, and Training Minister Rosin Bates, discussed opportunities to strengthen ties between Telangana and Queensland across key sectors. The talks focused on fostering collaboration in education, research and development, and agriculture on an international scale.

During the meeting, Mr. Sridhar Babu also outlined plans for Telangana’s proposed Life Sciences University and the establishment of a Sports University. The Queensland representatives expressed strong interest in strategic partnerships, aiming to enhance cooperation in these fields.

The delegation included Queensland Trade and Investment CEO Justin McGowan, Australian Consul General in Bengaluru Hilary McGeachy, and Consul Andrea Callister. Both sides agreed to explore joint initiatives that could drive innovation and knowledge exchange between Telangana and Queensland.