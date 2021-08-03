Telangana seeks Rs 250-crore Central funds to develop Ramappa says Minister V Srinivas Goud

Ramappa-Palampet: Enthused by the increased potential of tourist footfall following the recognition of the Ramappa Temple by UNESCO as a World Heritage Site, the Telangana government now proposes to develop Kakatiya Heritage Circuit connecting Ramappa temple, Thousand Pillars Temple and other Kakatiya structures.

A delegation of the media, led by Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud, visited the Ramappa temple on Tuesday. Addressing the media, the minister said the government would seek Rs 250 crore from the Centre to take up development works near the temple. The government would soon submit a representation to Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy.

Panchayat Raj Minister E Dayakar Rao appealed to the villagers and farmers to support the government in taking up development works. The government will have to acquire 27 acres of land belonging to the Seeds Corporation.

He also appealed to the farmers to provide their lands and government would ensure justice would be done to those who come forward to give their land for the developmental activities. He revealed that the government has a proposal to develop the place in such a way that tourists stay here for three days.

If one goes to visit Taj Mahal, it would be over in a day but in case of Ramappa Temple it would need at least two days to visit the proposed circuit.

He said the temple being recognised by UNESCO was a proud moment not only for Warangal but also for entire Telangana. There are 10 such sites like Ramappa in Telangana, the minister added.

Stating that there was 3Ts (Temple, Tanks and Towns) development during the Kakatiya regime, MLA D Anasuya asked the government to develop lakes near Ramappa Temple. She hailed the role of Kakatiya Trust and officials for bringing heritage site status for the temple.