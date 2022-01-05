Telangana sees a spike of 1,520 new COVID-19 cases

Telangana on Wednesday witnessed a spike of 1,520 new COVID-19 cases. As many as 42,531 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours of which 1,520 cases turned positive.



In the last 24 hours, 209 people have recovered from the virus. At present, there are 6,168 active cases in Telangana with one person dying of virus in a single day.



Meanwhile, the health department said that no Omicron case has been registered in the last 24 hours. So far, 13,652 passengers arrived from 'at risk' and 'non-risk' countries of which 297 tested COVID-19 positive. Their samples have been sent for genome sequencing for testing. The results of 45 came negative and 162 tested positive for Omicron.

So far, 43 people recovered from Omicron and the remaining 68 are undergoing treatment. The medical and health department said that the passengers who tested positive include 19 from at risk countries and 39 from non-risk countries.