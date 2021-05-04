Telangana: Shortage of RT-PCR in government-run centres turn boon for private labs

Hyderabad: Telangana is facing a shortage of RT-PCR testing kits at government-run centres while the kits are available with private labs easily. There has been a limited supply of testing kits in the primary health centres for the last few days, which has led to a sharp decline in testing.



The tests were dropped to 58,000 from 1.5 lakh as the state is facing a crunch of RT-PCR kits. The shortage of Covid testing kits in public health centres has turned a boon for private labs. Labs are charging exorbitant amounts for tests. Though the government has capped the price for testing, the labs are openly violating government orders. The Telangana government last year fixed test prices in private labs to Rs 500 for RT-PCR testing and Rs 700 for in-house sampling, but very few labs are following the orders. Most of the labs are charging Rs 1000 to 1200 for corona testing.

Mirza Sattar, a resident from Yellammabanda, Kukatpally enquired in various labs to get tested from private labs. He was told that the price was between Rs 11,50 and Rs 2,400 per person. Speaking to The Hans India, he said, "I and my family members were feeling Covid symptoms and wanted to go for the test in Government centres when we reached for the tests to local UPHC and Basthidawakhana we were informed by staff that the tests were not conducted today as the regular treatment is available''.

Sattar was forced to go to a private lab for the test and he was surprised about the rates labs are charging. "How can they charge more than the price fixed by the government? he asked. He demanded authorities to take stringent action against such labs it could be a lesson for others.

When officials of the health department complained, they said action would be taken against such labs if a complaint was received.

As per the government orders, all PHCs and Basthidawakhanas have started regular treatment as earlier, the corona test was not carried out today and people were sent back without a test. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Sunday directed the officials to start treating regular ailments at Public Health Center and Bastdawkhanas, the orders were followed.

He had directed the Municipal Commissioners to inspect the code and form a committee in this regard. However, the staff engaged in setting up the committees today could not focus on testing which would create difficulties for the people.

The GHMC Commissioners asked officials to form a team to trace the people with Covid symptoms and provide them Home isolation kits at home with medicines for the treatment but did not clarify about tests. People are confused about the tests and testing kits whether kits will distribute among them or the teams visits home.