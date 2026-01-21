Telangana Showcases Vision at Davos

Telangana marked a strong presence at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy leading a high-profile delegation. The visit drew widespread attention as the state not only secured several key investment agreements but also projected its long-term development plans on a global platform.

At the summit, the Chief Minister unveiled the ‘Telangana Rising 2047’ vision document, outlining the state’s roadmap for inclusive growth, innovation and economic transformation over the coming decades. The presentation highlighted Telangana’s ambition to position itself as a global hub for investment and sustainable development.

Adding to the spotlight was the presence of Megastar Chiranjeevi. The actor attended the Davos summit at the special invitation of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, as he was already visiting Zurich. Chiranjeevi witnessed the unveiling of the vision document and expressed his support for Telangana’s development agenda.

During the event, Chiranjeevi and the Chief Minister jointly interacted with several international industrialists, further enhancing the state’s visibility and appeal on the world stage.