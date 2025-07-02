Live
Telangana: Sigachi Industries announces ex-gratia to deceased in explosion
Highlights
Sigachi Industries has released a statement regarding a tragic explosion in Pashamylaram, Sangareddy district, which resulted in the loss of 40 lives. Additionally, 33 individuals sustained injuries in the incident.
In the wake of this disaster, the company announced that the families of the deceased will each receive compensation of Rs 1 crore. Furthermore, the injured will be provided with comprehensive medical treatment and additional support.
Company Secretary Vivek Kumar issued this statement on behalf of Sigachi, reaching out to the stock markets to address the incident. He clarified that the explosion was not due to a reactor failure.
