Telangana: Singareni achieves notable progress

Hyderabad: Singareni achieved notable improvement even in the times of Covid second wave in June. There was a notable improvement in production, transport and overburden (OB) removal when compared to June last year. 54.59 lakh tonnes of coal transported in June compared to 28.80 lakh tonnes last year in June thus achieving 90 per cent growth.

52.71 lakh tons of coal was produced this June and last year in the same month 32.73 lakh tonnes of coal was produced, thus achieving 61 per cent growth.

Last month 303 lakh cubic meters of OB was removed when compared to 234 lakh cubic meters in the same month last year thus achieving 29.6 per cent growth.

Company Chairman and Managing Director N Sridhar congratulated the employees and said that to fulfil the fuel needs of the country, right from the beginning of the financial year, workers and officials worked hard to accomplish. He suggested that works should be carried forward with the same zeal in the future as well to achieve set targets. He added that the vaccination drive conducted for Singareni workers has shown good results.

Sridhar said that the workers across Singareni are transporting 1.82 lakh tonnes of coal every day while taking all Covid precautions to ensure that there is no power shortage in the country. On average 33.1 railway racks of coal transported per day and last month 993 racks of coal weretransported.

He congratulated the workers and officials on this achievement and requested that to achieve set targets in the month of July 1.85 lakh tonnes of coal is to be produced and transported every day and 12.5 lakh cubic meters of OB needs to be removed.